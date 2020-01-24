Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at Babylon Hill, close to Marl Lane, on the A30 between Sherborne and Yeovil

An 86-year-old woman has died from her injuries following a crash in which her husband, 88, was also seriously hurt.

A grey Skoda Roomster and a silver Toyota HiAce panel van collided on the A30 between Sherborne, Dorset, and Yeovil, Somerset, on Tuesday.

It happened just before 16:00 GMT at Babylon Hill, close to Marl Lane.

The car driver from Sherborne is in hospital. His wife was his passenger and died on Wednesday. The driver of the van had minor injuries.

He is a man in his 50s from Yeovil, Dorset Police said.

Sgt Sarah Jones, from the traffic unit, has urged anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

She also asked motorists with "general dashcam footage" of the A30 between 15:30 and 16:00 on Tuesday to get in touch "even if it doesn't capture the collision".