Image copyright Police handout Image caption It is unknown whether the man managed to retrieve his £1 coin

A Greggs customer has caused about £2,000 in damage by ripping apart a counter in order to retrieve a £1 coin.

Dorset Police said the man became aggressive towards staff at the bakery in Saxon Square, Christchurch, when they could not reach his dropped money.

He damaged the counter while trying to retrieve the coin himself.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the damage which happened on 28 December.

Dorset Police said it was urging anyone with information about the man's identity to get in touch.

A force spokesperson said it was unclear whether the suspect ever managed to retrieve his coin before leaving the branch of the bakery chain.