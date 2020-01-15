Image copyright Des Blenkinsopp Image caption The Beach House cafe was demolished last year after it was wrecked by fire in November 2018

A cafe at a Dorset beauty spot that was destroyed by fire is to be replaced with a £1m facility, a council has agreed.

Beach House Cafe at Mudeford Spit was demolished last year following the blaze on 2 November 2018.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council, which owned the building, has unanimously agreed to replace it.

It has also agreed a loan of more than £800,000 to fund the work.

A temporary cafe has been operating at the same site from three converted shipping containers and a fish and chip van.

However, the council, which received £350,000 from insurers, said this could not continue long-term as the containers would "rapidly deteriorate" in "prolonged maritime weather conditions".

The new permanent cafe, which is expected to be run by the current tenant, Macemade Ltd, is due to open in May 2021.