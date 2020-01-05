Image caption The crash happened close to the Baker's Arms roundabout on the A35 Upton Bypass

A woman who died in a crash in which her eight-year-old daughter was critically injured was "beautiful", her family has said in a tribute.

Chloe Lloyd, 28, from Poole, Dorset, died when the car she was driving left the A35 Upton Bypass and landed in a ditch on Friday.

Her daughter Lexi remains in hospital, Dorset Police said.

The force has urged witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The silver Vauxhall Astra crashed just before the Baker's Arms roundabout.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Chloe Lloyd died when her Vauxhall Astra ended up in a ditch

In a statement, Ms Lloyd's family said: "We are all absolutely heartbroken at the sudden loss of our beautiful Chloe and our sole focus at this time is to be with Lexi."