Image copyright Google Image caption The 18-year-old victim was found injured on Benjamin Lane in Slough

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Slough.

Officers were called to Benjamin Lane following reports of an altercation just before 20:00 GMT on Saturday, Thames Valley Police said.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he later died. His next of kin have been informed.

The arrested 18-year-old men remain in police custody. A scene watch and road closures are in place in the area.

Det Insp Dejan Avramovic, of Thames Valley Police's Major Crime Unit, said an "extensive investigation" was being carried out and officers were "following a number of investigative lines of enquiry including house to house and CCTV enquiries".

He added police patrols would be increased in the area, which borders Wexham in Buckinghamshire.

Anyone with information, dash-cam footage or CCTV footage is urged to come forward.