Image copyright Network Rail Image caption The car ended up on the railway line and caught fire

A woman who drove a car on to a live railway track, causing the vehicle to catch fire, has been reported for driving without due care and attention.

The car was engulfed in flames at the station in the village of Wool, Dorset, at about 21:50 GMT on Friday.

British Transport Police said the 56-year-old driver went on the rail after a "driving error" at a level crossing.

The driver and her passenger escaped uninjured but the line between Weymouth and Bournemouth was shut overnight.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Two people got out of the car uninjured

British Transport Police said it had reported the woman to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Replacement bus services were put in place on the route while the line was closed.