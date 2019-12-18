Image copyright PA Image caption PCC Martyn Underhill was first elected to the position of PCC in 2012

Dorset's police and crime commissioner has said he will not stand for re-election next year.

Martyn Underhill will have served two terms, having first been elected as an independent PCC in 2012.

In a statement, he said he wanted a "change of direction".

During his tenure, he oversaw budget cuts but also campaigned for better port security and changes in how people with mental health issues were dealt with by police.

Mr Underhill, a former detective chief inspector with Sussex Police, had worked on high-profile investigations including the murder of schoolgirl Sarah Payne in 2000.

He said the decision to leave the role when it comes up for re-election in May 2020 was "difficult".

"After 40 years of public service, I now feel that a change of direction is called for in my life," he said.

He added: "Sadly, I took over the reins at the start of austerity and I oversaw the force into sustained cuts.

"None of us know what the new government has in store for policing, but I do know I leave Dorset Police as a good organisation that punches above its weight."

He said he wanted to continue his local charity work and his role as a lay canon for the Salisbury Diocese.