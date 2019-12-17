Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Players are being urged to "check, double-check and triple-check" their tickets

The winner of an unclaimed National Lottery jackpot prize of almost £41m is being sought, having so far failed to come forward.

The ticket from the Euromillions draw on Tuesday, 3 December, worth £40,957,696.60, was bought somewhere in Dorset, the National Lottery said.

The operator urged players to "check, double-check and triple-check" their tickets.

The winning numbers were 18, 31, 32, 38 and 48 with 4 and 12 as lucky stars.

The jackpot must be claimed within six months or the prize money, plus all interest generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Tickets for Euromillions are sold in nine countries - the UK, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Irish Republic, Portugal and Switzerland - with ticket-holders in all those countries trying to win a share of the same jackpot each week.