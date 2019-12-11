Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton both raced at Clay Pigeon, according to its owners

A karting track in Dorset, where Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button began their careers, could be cleared to make way for a holiday park.

Clay Pigeon Raceway, next to the George Albert Hotel near Dorchester, forms part of a 18.6 hectare (46 acre) site earmarked for 180 holiday lodges.

Agent Lambe Planning and Design said the scheme would create nearly 80 jobs.

The circuit and other businesses on the site will continue operating until the planning process is concluded.

According to owner Southern Counties Leisure, the circuit is where Lewis Hamilton won his first race and was also Jenson Button's home circuit while growing up in Frome, Somerset.

The raceway, founded in the late 1950s, was built on a disused World War Two military hospital and, according to its website, has hosted nearly every major championship to tour Britain.

Plans for the site include 180 two and three-bedroom, five-star lodges, along with staff accommodation and parking for more than 320 cars, alongside the existing hotel on the A37 at Wardon Hill.

A change of use application is expected to be decided by a planning officer at Dorset Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.