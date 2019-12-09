Christchurch pavement crash: Driver sentenced over woman's death
A driver who killed a woman as she was walking along a pavement has been been sentenced to carry out unpaid work.
William Martin, 54, struck Joy Norman, 82, from Christchurch, Dorset, in Somerford Road in the town on 18 March.
Martin, of Princess Road, Poole, pleaded guilty at Poole Magistrates' Court to causing death by careless driving.
He was handed a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for a year.
Ms Norman was pronounced dead at the scene near Purewell Cross roundabout.
Previously her family issued a statement paying tribute to a "loving sister, aunt and friend".
"Joy cared for children all her working life and for family, friends and neighbours during her retirement," the statement said.
Martin was also ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £170.