Image copyright Family handout Image caption Joy Norman spent her life caring for children, friends and neighbours, her family said

A driver who killed a woman as she was walking along a pavement has been been sentenced to carry out unpaid work.

William Martin, 54, struck Joy Norman, 82, from Christchurch, Dorset, in Somerford Road in the town on 18 March.

Martin, of Princess Road, Poole, pleaded guilty at Poole Magistrates' Court to causing death by careless driving.

He was handed a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for a year.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ms Norman was killed as she walked along a pavement in Somerford Road

Ms Norman was pronounced dead at the scene near Purewell Cross roundabout.

Previously her family issued a statement paying tribute to a "loving sister, aunt and friend".

"Joy cared for children all her working life and for family, friends and neighbours during her retirement," the statement said.

Martin was also ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £170.