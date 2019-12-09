Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the B3157 Bramdon Lane

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a 4x4 in Dorset.

The man in his 20s was killed when his black Triumph motorcycle crashed with a green Daihatsu 4x4 shortly before 17:40 GMT on Sunday.

It happened on the B3157 Bramdon Lane between Chickerell and Portesham near Weymouth, Dorset Police said.

The biker from Stroud, Gloucestershire, died at the scene. The driver and passenger of the 4x4 were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.