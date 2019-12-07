Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Detectives say the driver of a white car may have important information

Two men who were arrested after a woman was raped on a night out in Bournemouth have been released without charge.

The victim, in her 30s, was attacked in the Norwich Road area in the early hours of Sunday.

Those released were a 33-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of rape and a 35-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 31-year-old man who was held on suspicion of rape has been released on police bail.

Dorset Police said a woman came forward following the release of CCTV images of people they want to identify as potential witnesses.

Detectives also want to trace the driver of a small white car seen in the area of The Xchange bar in The Triangle.

Det Sgt Jon Sainsbury said: "I wish to make it very clear that these individuals are being sought purely as witnesses and I would urge them to please come forward as they may have important information to assist my investigation."

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police renewed an appeal for people to come forward, stressing that individuals on CCTV were being sought "purely as witnesses"

Police said the victim, from Basingstoke, had been out with a friend and is thought to have met her attacker earlier in the evening.

The rape was reported shortly after 04:30 GMT and a cordon was put in place to allow investigators to examine the scene.

The woman is being supported by specially-trained officers.