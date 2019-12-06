Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in the field off Barnes Way

A 15-year-old girl has been raped in a school field in Dorset by a man with a pocket knife.

The teenager was forced to the ground in St Osmund's Middle School field in Dorchester shortly after 21:20 GMT on Thursday.

Dorset Police said officers were called just before 22:00 and a cordon was put in place around the area off Barnes Way.

They said the suspect was "carrying a Swiss Army-style knife".

He is described as wearing a light grey Puffa-style jacket with the hood up, light coloured trousers and leather gloves.

Det Insp Wayne Seymour, of Dorset's major crime investigation team, said: "This was an extremely frightening incident for the victim and she is being supported by specially-trained officers.

"I appreciate that this incident may cause some concern for members of the community, but I would like to reassure them that a full and thorough investigation is under way to identify the man responsible."

Anyone who saw or heard anything is urged to contact police.