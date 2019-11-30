Image copyright LDRS Image caption Construction of Poundbury began on the 400-acre site in 1993 and is based on the urban planning ideals of the Prince of Wales

An underground sewage tank is to be built at Prince Charles' Poundbury estate in Dorset due to flooding concerns over the final stages of building work.

Wessex Water said computer modelling showed a heightened risk of flooding in other parts of Dorchester, brought about 645 new homes.

The storage tank will be built under the Great Field, the firm said.

The additional homes at Poundbury would bring its population to about 5,800.

Wessex Water said modelling had also shown a possible increase in sewer outfall spills at several locations in Dorchester town centre, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The utility company said it could result in additional spills of raw sewage into the nearby River Frome.

The planned pumped return storage tank for sewage would be 10.5m (34ft) in diameter with an above-ground kiosk to control the pumps.

The work is expected to start in the coming weeks and will take six months to complete.

Poundbury is an urban extension to Dorchester and is based on the planning ideals of the Prince of Wales.

The development combines social and private housing with work and leisure facilities to create a "walkable community".

The Duchy of Cornwall said, when complete, Poundbury would increase the population of Dorchester by about one quarter.