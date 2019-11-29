Image copyright LDRS Image caption Residents have criticised the height of the new speed humps

Road humps in a Dorset town being created to slow traffic are so gentle they wouldn't bother a child's toy car, according to one resident.

The traffic calming in the Victoria Road area of Dorchester is designed to prevent it being used as a rat run.

"It's bonkers. They wouldn't bother a Dinky toy," one resident told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Dorset Council said the height was limited to the maximum height of the kerb.

It said the kerb was less than 3in (7.6cm) tall in places due to repeated re-surfacing over the years.

The work on Victoria Rd, St Helen's Rd, Westover Road and part of Albert Road, is part of a traffic calming scheme which saw a 20mph limit come in to force on Thursday.

A raised table has been put in place at the Westover Road-Cornwall Road junction which, say residents, is so gentle that most drivers are unlikely to even notice it.

The raised table at the Westover Road-Cornwall Road junction is barely noticeable, residents claim

David Sharman said the situation with regards to traffic had "deteriorated" in recent years.

"As residents we are keen to let the professionals in Dorset Council deliver on their commitment, and we look forwards to the implementation of effective traffic calming measures," he said.

Residents have been told by the council that road engineers will try and address the issue, raising kerb heights in some areas if they can.