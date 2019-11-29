Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A352 at Longburton

A 47-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car.

The man was on a Triumph motorbike that was in a crash with a Skoda Karoq on the A352 at Longburton, near Sherborne, at about 10:00 GMT on Thursday.

The victim, from the Sherborne area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the car driver from Sherborne and his female passenger, both in their 70s, were treated in hospital for minor injuries.