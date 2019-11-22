Bournemouth stabbing death: Murder accused in court
- 22 November 2019
An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in Dorset.
Kai Archer, 20, from Bournemouth, was knifed in the chest in St Swithun's Road just after 22:00 GMT on Saturday. He died later in hospital.
Jamie Higgs of Windsor Road, Bournemouth was remanded in custody following the hearing at Winchester Crown Court.
He will return for a plea hearing on 18 December.