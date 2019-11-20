Dorset

Appeal over Susanne Gunner death at Bournemouth home

  • 20 November 2019
Susanne Gunner Image copyright Dorset Police
Image caption Police found Susanne Gunner's body at her home

Detectives investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman have appealed for information about her movements in the days before her body was found.

Susanne Gunner was found dead at her home in Windham Road, Bournemouth, on 5 November.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive pending further tests.

Police said there was "nothing to indicate" her death was suspicious but they wanted to establish the full circumstances.

Det Insp Wayne Seymour said: "We are continuing to carry out enquiries into this incident and we have so far not had any recent sightings of Susanne who sadly died in the days before she was found."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites