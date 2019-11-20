Rubbish-powered energy plan for Portland Port
Plans have been unveiled to build an energy plant powered by rubbish at Portland Port in Dorset.
The £100m energy recovery facility (ERF) would use locally produced refuse to power about 30,000 homes.
Development company Powerfuel Portland said it would be built on a brownfield site which already has planning consent for a different type of power plant.
It says the new facility would have a smaller footprint and could process 180,000 tonnes of refuse fuel a year.
Powerfuel said the project would create 350 construction jobs and 30 permanent jobs.
A drop-in event is being held on Thursday 5 December from 14:00 to 19:00 GMT at Portland Community Venue in Fortuneswell for residents to find out more about the scheme.
A planning application is expected to be submitted in spring 2020.