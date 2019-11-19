Image caption A police forensics tent was set up in St Swithun's Road

An 18-year-old man has been charged over the death of a man who was stabbed in Bournemouth.

Kai Archer, 20, from Bournemouth, was knifed in the chest in St Swithun's Road just after 22:00 GMT on Saturday. He died later in hospital.

Jamie Higgs, 18, also from the town, is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with his murder.

Both were known to each other, Dorset Police said.

A 17-year-old local boy arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the stabbing has been released while inquiries continue.