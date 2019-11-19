Image caption A police forensics tent was set up in St Swithun's Road

A second arrest has been made over the death of a man stabbed in Bournemouth.

The victim, aged 20, was knifed in the chest in St Swithun's Road just after 22:00 GMT on Saturday.

A 17-year-old local boy was held on Monday on suspicion of affray and remains in custody.

An 18-year-old man from the town was previously arrested on suspicion of murder and officers have been given more time to question him.

A cordon was put in place at the scene of the stabbing of the man who was also from Bournemouth.