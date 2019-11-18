Image copyright Google Image caption A walkway and cycle path will be created on the harbourside

Plans to kick start the regeneration of a former ferry terminal and peninsula on Dorset's Jurassic Coast have been unveiled.

Dorset Council has revealed its plans to start the revamp of Weymouth Quay with fishing facilities and a waterside building for small businesses.

A new harbourside walkway and cycle path will be created as well as pontoons and kiosks for charter boats.

A planning application is due to be submitted in the spring of 2020.

The first phase will also include the demolition of redundant buildings to make way for later stages of the scheme.

The new waterside building, near the pier, will include a harbour office and facilities for harbour users as well as a "centre of excellence" for businesses which will incorporate a training space.

The peninsula, which was home to a cross-channel ferry service until 2015, has been earmarked for a mix of leisure and commercial premises, including hotels and restaurants.

The Pavilion Theatre will be unaffected.

The Jurassic Skyline viewing tower is being dismantled after it closed in the summer.

Dorset Council said repairs to the harbour wall would take place over winter and, if planning is approved, the centre of excellence and new facilities would be open by spring 2021.

A public drop-in session about the plans is being held at Weymouth Library on Monday from 14:00 GMT to 19:00.

Karyn Punchard, a senior officer at the council, said: "This is a great opportunity for people to find out about the Weymouth Quay Regeneration Project and to give their views on the scheme."