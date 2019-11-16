Dorset

Bournemouth Lower Gardens rape suspect charged

  • 16 November 2019
Bournemouth's Lower Gardens Image copyright Google
Image caption The victim was walking through Bournemouth's Lower Gardens when she was attacked

A man has been accused of raping a woman in a town centre park.

The victim, in her 40s, was walking through Bournemouth's Lower Gardens when she was approached from behind and attacked, at 05:40 GMT on Wednesday.

After inquiries by Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), a 28-year-old man, from Bournemouth, is charged with one count of rape.

He was remanded in custody and is due before Poole Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 43-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion on assisting an offender, has been released while inquiries continue.

