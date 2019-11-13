Image copyright Lenny Henry Image caption Lenny Henry posted a picture of the poster in the theatre's dressing room on social media

Sir Lenny Henry has criticised a Dorset theatre over an offensive poster in one of its dressing rooms.

The actor and comedian took to social media to complain about the picture at Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre following his show on Tuesday.

The undated poster was an old advert for Dick Whittington and His Cat at the Opera House in Richmond.

BH Live, which runs the theatre in Westover Road, has apologised and said the poster had since been removed.

In his post, Mr Henry said: "Thank you Bournemouth. Corkin'- but maybe change the posters in the dressing rooms. I heartily recommend SHAFT or SILVER STREAK. Or even HOWARDS END...but not this..."

In reply, one person tweeted: "Why would anyone keep that up? It is beyond belief."

Another replied "Oh my days, that is grim!".

In a statement, the theatre said: "The poster is historical and has been displayed for a number of years. We apologise for any distress caused."