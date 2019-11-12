Image copyright BNPS Image caption Armed police stopped a black Mercedes in August 2018

A man has been found not guilty of a stabbing after prosecutors offered no evidence on the first day of his trial.

A 24-year-old man was found stabbed in the head, hand and neck in Wimborne Road, Kinson, Bournemouth, on 2 August 2018.

Kevin Sherwood, 38, was arrested five days later when police stopped a vehicle in Bournemouth, shooting the driver in the arm.

Mr Sherwood was cleared at Bournemouth Crown Court of wounding with intent.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the shooting

The black Mercedes, with two men and a woman inside, was stopped by police in Castle Lane West at about 20:30 BST on 7 August.

The 59-year-old driver was taken to hospital and treated for gunshot injury that was not life-threatening.

The shooting has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).