Woman found dead at Bournemouth property

  • 6 November 2019
Windham Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Police found the woman's body at the home in Windham Road

A woman has been found dead at a property in Bournemouth.

Police were called to Windham Road shortly after 15:00 GMT on Tuesday following a report a woman had been found unresponsive.

Her next of kin has been informed but formal identification is yet to take place, police said.

Police are treating her death as unexplained and a cordon remains in place around the property on the corner of Windham Road and Victoria Road.

