Dorset

Man dies after being swept out to sea near Bridport

  • 4 November 2019
Freshwater Holiday Park near Bridport Image copyright Oliver Dixon
Image caption The man and woman were swept out to sea near Freshwater Holiday Park

A man has died after being swept out to sea while walking on a beach in Dorset.

The man in his 20s was walking with a woman near Freshwater Beach Holiday Park, Bridport, at 14:55 GMT on Sunday when they were both swept away.

The woman made it back to shore but a major air and sea search was launched for the man, involving the coastguard, police, RNLI and ambulance service.

On Monday morning, Dorset Police said a body, believed to be the missing man, had been found on nearby Hive Beach.

The force said his family had been informed and the coroner notified.

