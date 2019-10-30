Image copyright Joni Terrett Image caption Residents fear the animal is local celebrity Danny the Dolphin

Concerns are mounting for a dolphin that has become trapped on a buoy off the Dorset coast.

Witnesses say the creature, which has been caught in a cable 131ft (40m) off Swanage Pier since Tuesday, is getting increasingly tired and could drown.

Residents believe the animal could be the locally-famous 'Danny the Dolphin' - a regular visitor to the area.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said swells were making it too dangerous to attempt a rescue.

Maria Munn, from BDMLR, said rescuers had been monitoring the dolphin since 09:00 GMT but conditions were beyond limits for an inshore boat.

'Absolutely heartbreaking'

She said: "The option to swim to help it was also studied, but the swells are sadly just too much for us to make any attempt. I've been watching the swells are getting worse since I arrived.

"BDMLR medics are still monitoring the dolphin to check on its condition and any options will be reviewed as soon as they are possible. We are still hoping for a miracle."

One witness, Annabelle Wilding, said: "It's absolutely heartbreaking. We've been watching the dolphin swim round and round. Sometimes it gets tired and it turns upside down and goes beneath the water, then comes up again to breathe.

"It seems to be getting more and more tired and it seems to be thrashing about more. If it stays there much longer it will drown."

The RNLI said it had been unable to launch its inshore lifeboat.

A spokesman said: "We are monitoring the situation and if it becomes safe to do so we will launch."

'Danny the Dolphin' is a friendly solitary dolphin that has become known around the Dorset coast in recent months and has a Facebook group with more than 1,800 members.