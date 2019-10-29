Image copyright Flagcliff Management Image caption Landowner Flagcliff Management wants to build the huts at Flaghead Chine in Poole

A developer has revised plans for elevated beach huts which it previously said would help to stabilize a cliff.

Landowner Flagcliff Management has reduced the number of proposed cabins at Flaghead Chine in Poole, Dorset, from 28 to 15.

The firm said it wanted to reduce the huts' environmental impact.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council previously said there was "insufficient evidence" to justify the cliff stability claim.

'Innovative' structures

Council officers also raised concerns about wildfires on nearby vegetation.

In its previous application, Flagcliff said each of the "innovative" two-tier structures would be piled into the ground using a supporting stilt.

This would "contribute to the stability of the cliff from erosion" and "vastly enhance the tourism offer" in the area, it said.

However, a council report said: "We are of the opinion there is insufficient geotechnical information or evidence of preliminary stability to justify any of the assertions made."

Threaten vegetation

The developer's latest proposal has removed an upper tier of huts, leaving a single row, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

In a letter to the council, Flagcliff's agent James Munday said his clients wanted to reduce the impact of the scheme.

"Having lived in the vicinity of the cliff for more than 35 years they neither wish to see it overdeveloped nor the natural habitat destroyed," he said.

Dorset Wildlife Trust has said the huts would threaten an "important remnant of heath-land vegetation".

The proposal was previously scaled back from a three-tier, 36-hut scheme.