About 20,000 Dorset households live within five miles of Somerley tip

Councillors are being asked to approve more than £500,000 to allow Dorset residents to continue using rubbish tips of neighbouring councils.

A report reveals it would cost £215,000 to allow people in the east of the county to continue using their nearest tip at Somerley in Hampshire.

Similar arrangements for two tips in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council area will cost £320,000.

Dorset's cabinet is being asked to approve the proposals next Tuesday.

Dorset Council said on Friday it was proposing paying Hampshire and BCP councils so residents would not have to pay to use tips outside its area but it did not reveal how much the deal would cost.

In its report, the authority said it had already set aside some money, leaving a "net additional cost pressure for Dorset Council of £405,000 in 2020/21", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.