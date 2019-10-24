Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption William Sheen admitted arson, assaulting an emergency worker and causing unnecessary suffering to a service dog

A man who injured a police dog by throwing a tin of baked beans at its head has been jailed for six months.

William Sheen, 23, began throwing food at police officers when they tried to detain him at the George Tapps pub in Bournemouth on 21 August.

He also started a fire and barricaded himself in a kitchen storage space, Bournemouth Crown Court heard.

Sheen admitted arson, assaulting an emergency worker and causing unnecessary suffering to a service dog.

The court was told he had been causing a disturbance at the pub on Old Christchurch Road when staff called the police.

Officers from Dorset Police said they found him in a dry storage area of the kitchen shouting "Let me out" before waving a metal object at them and refusing to leave.

A fire was seen coming from the store and Sheen was heard to say "Go away - this place is going to go up".

The fire service was called to extinguish the flames and a police dog, called Gus, was also sent to the scene.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police dog Gus was stunned when he was hit on the head with a tin of baked beans

In a statement, Dorset Police said: "Sheen began to throw items at the officers, including bags of flour and commercial-sized tins of baked beans.

"One of the tins struck PD Gus on the head, stunning him and causing him to back away."

Police then used a Taser to subdue Sheen and he was arrested.

Ch Insp Heather Dixey confirmed Gus and the police officers involved did not sustain any lasting injuries and are back on active duty.

She added: "This case yet against demonstrates the danger that can be faced by officers and police dogs while dealing with hostile and volatile incidents."