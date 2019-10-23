Image copyright Alistair Chisholm Image caption Alistair Chisholm (left) received a trophy from Hastings mayor Nigel Sinden and Victoria Bartholomew, wife of Hastings town crier Jon Bartholomew.

Dorchester's town crier has won the National Town Criers Championship for the 10th time, equalling the existing record.

Alistair Chisolm, who has been town crier since 1997, first won the competition in 1998.

Only one other person has won the title 10 times - Ben Johnson, town crier of Fowey in Cornwall, who claimed his 10th title in 1973.

Dorchester mayor Richard Biggs said it was a "tremendous achievement".

Mr Chisholm said: "When you have a town like Dorchester to cry about, how can you fail? I'm delighted to tell the world about this place and so pleased to have won."

The competition, in its 67th year, is held in Hastings.

In this year's event, held on Saturday, Mr Chisholm competed in two rounds - the first involving his "home cry" about Dorchester and the second was on the subject of the VE Day anniversary.