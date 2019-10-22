Image copyright Family handout Image caption Douglas Oak was "gifted, kind and gentle", his mother told the inquest

The death of a man who was restrained by police officers while in a state of "delirium" raises significant concerns, a coroner has said.

Douglas Oak, who had taken cocaine, suffered a cardiac arrest in Poole, Dorset, in April 2017.

Although officers had identified he was suffering from acute behavioural disturbance (ABD), which can cause sudden cardiac arrest, they restrained him for an hour, an inquest was told.

The 35-year-old died the following day.

Bournemouth Coroner's Court heard Mr Oak was seen in the Branksome Park area running barefoot in the road and climbing into gardens in a state of "excited delirium".

Officers arrived shortly after a neighbour called 999 at 16:10 BST on 11 April 2017 requesting both police and an ambulance.

Mr Oak jumped into the patrol car when it arrived asking for help.

An officer pushed Mr Oak out of the vehicle and he was then restrained with body straps and handcuffs as he "thrashed around on the ground", the court was told.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The 35-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest as police officers restrained him

The officers made further requests to the ambulance service and the call was classified as category three - the second least urgent.

An ambulance arrived more than an hour after the first 999 call and 56 minutes after police requested help. Call handlers and paramedics had no training in ABD, the court heard.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Oak died of "cocaine intoxication, excitement, exertion, restraint and hyperthermia with terminal bronchopneumonia", the hearing was told.

'Areas of learning'

In a narrative conclusion, the inquest jury said there were no national or regional guidelines requiring emergency services staff to be aware of ABD.

Rachael Griffin, senior coroner for Dorset, said she had "significant concerns" about the "lack of guidelines that appear to be in place".

She said she would send a report to the health secretary and senior figures in policing and the ambulance service, suggesting all staff should receive training.

Following the inquest, it was confirmed Dorset Police paid undisclosed damages to the family. However, the force denied any responsibility for the death.

Deputy chief constable David Lewis said Mr Oak's death had identified "areas of learning" which had been included as part of the force's training on awareness of ABD.