Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption CCTV showed raiders with a samurai sword and a bottle of ammonia

A woman has denied concocting an alibi for her boyfriend on social media while he was committing an armed robbery.

Raiders armed with a samurai sword and ammonia spray stole items worth more than £600,000 from Franses jewellers in Bournemouth on 14 March.

Sophie Rivers, 29, of Church Lane, Tooting, London, told Southampton Crown Court she was "a bit shocked" when her partner confessed to her afterwards.

Ms Rivers and three co-defendants deny a charge of conspiracy to rob.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption The raiders escaped on stolen mopeds, the jury previously heard

Raiders rode a moped into the shop and threatened to behead a security guard, the court previously heard.

Ms Rivers' live-in boyfriend, Shahid Sharif, 27, has admitted conspiring to rob the store, the jury has been told.

She said she posted a picture online implying that he was still in bed on the day of the robbery and later posted that they were meeting for lunch.

She told the court this was to keep his whereabouts secret from friends.

'We're rich'

She believed he had gone to Bournemouth to sell motorbikes and only learned of the robbery when he confessed in a phone call later that day, the court heard.

"I was a bit shocked and taken aback. I didn't really know what to think," she told the jury.

Ms Rivers said earlier in the day she texted "I'm praying for you" and "Just be on the lookout" because she feared he might be robbed by his motorcycle customers.

She did not understand his texts saying "We're rich" and "They found the bally and gloves", including a reference to a balaclava, the jury heard.

Ms Rivers, who was £18,500 in debt, admitted that she later researched bank accounts in order to "launder the proceeds" of the robbery.

Image copyright Google Image caption Items worth more than £600,000 were stolen from Franses jewellers

Three men - Akil Ford, 27, of Powis Terrace, Westbourne Green, Westminster, Darrius Ingram, 26, of Oxford Gardens, North Kensington, west London and Rhys Gregg-Ball, 27, of Sydenham, south east London - have also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob.

Three co-defendants - Sasha Hines, 52, and Rowan McLaughlin, 31, both of Knyveton Road, Bournemouth, and Jonathan Oriba, 27, from west London - deny the charge.

Another suspect, Kalan Williamson, 26, of Chelsea, is still at large, the jury has been told.

The trial continues.