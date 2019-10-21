Image copyright Sandbanks Ferry Company Image caption The closure of the ferry has left people facing a diversion of up to 25 miles (40km)

A ferry which has been out of service for more than three months is expected to return by the end of October, operators have said.

The Sandbanks Ferry, which crosses the mouth of Poole Harbour, was taken out of service on 12 July after its drive shaft broke.

The vessel, Bramble Bush Bay, is undergoing final checks in Southampton ahead of an inspection next week.

South Dorset MP Richard Drax said the outage had badly affected businesses.

The Sandbanks Ferry Company said on Friday that hydraulic couplings ordered from Sweden had arrived at the Southampton repair facility and non-essential maintenance was being carried out early to minimise further disruption.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency is due to inspect the vessel next week before it is towed back to Dorset for trials.

Managing director Mike Kean said: "We hope that this extensive programme of preventative works will offer our customers an additional layer of confidence that we have done everything possible to ensure that the ferry will offer a regular and reliable service in the years to come."

Mr Drax said: "This will come as a great relief to all those who have struggled as a result of the ferry's absence.

"This has badly affected businesses, residents, commuters and holiday makers, and for far too long."

There were calls for the operator to lose its licence

Studland Parish Council previously said the ferry operator should lose its right to operate the service.

The vessel was suspended for nearly three months last winter due to annual maintenance and then a hydraulic issue.

It only ran on two days between 29 October and 28 January.