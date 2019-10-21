Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption The raiders escaped on stolen mopeds, the jury was told

A woman has denied allowing her home to be used as a base for an armed robbery at a jewellery store.

Raiders armed with a samurai sword and ammonia spray stole items worth more than £600,000 from Franses jewellers in Bournemouth on 14 March.

Sasha Hines, 52, told Southampton Crown Court she did not store mopeds used in the raid and did not let the robbers use her home as a lookout base.

Ms Hines and three co-defendants deny a charge of conspiracy to rob.

A shop security guard was threatened with beheading by one raider, while another used a bottle of ammonia to warn off passers-by, the court previously heard.

Akil Ford, 27, of Powis Terrace, Westbourne Green, Shahid Sharif, 27, of Church Lane, Tooting, and Darrius Ingram, 26, of Oxford Gardens, North Kensington, escaped on stolen mopeds, the prosecution said previously.

They have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob while suspect Kalan Williamson, 26, of Chelsea, is still at large, the jury heard.

Ms Hines denied a claim by her former partner and co-defendant, Rowan McLaughlin, 31, that he sold drugs from her flat and grew cannabis in their spare bedroom.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption CCTV showed raiders with a samurai sword and a bottle of ammonia

The hotel supervisor said she was in a bedroom with Mr McLaughlin and her grandson when police raided their flat in Knyveton Road in April.

She said: "I woke up to the police screaming, 'Get your hands on your head'.

"I thought the police had got the wrong house."

She denied receiving calls for Mr McLaughlin on her phone in the days before the raid.

Two other defendants - Jonathan Oriba, 27, from west London, and 29-year-old Sophie Rivers, from Tooting, - also deny conspiracy to rob.

Rhys Gregg-Ball, 27, of Sydenham, London, has pleaded guilty to the charge.

The trial continues.