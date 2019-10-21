Halloween: Charity shop's decapitated baby display sparks anger
A Halloween display in a Bournemouth charity shop which included a decapitated baby has been removed.
The British Red Cross shop in Southbourne showed a figure holding a baby with its head chopped off and blood running down its dress.
A spokesperson for the charity said: "We apologise if anyone is offended by this display."
The display prompted complaints, one shopper said they could not "believe a Red Cross shop has this on display."
Others said it was "shocking" and "tasteless".
The charity added: "It is normal practice for each shop to dress and display their windows using their own local discretion.
"In this example, we accept that this display falls short of reasonable expectations."
In a statement on its Facebook page, the shop said: "It was never our intention to offend anyone."
It added the display had now been removed from the window.