Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Dominic Hodgson had an addiction to butane gas, the court was told

A man addicted to inhaling lighter fluid battered his father to death with a dumbbell during a hallucination, a court has heard.

Dominic Hodgson, 37, thought his father had "turned evil" when he inflicted multiple head wounds at their shared home in Sherborne, Dorset, in May.

Robert Hodgson, 72, had reluctantly let his son stay with him as he had nowhere to go, Winchester Crown Court heard.

The defendant admitted murder and was jailed for life with a 14-year minimum.

Kerry Maylin, prosecuting, said the victim had told his GP he was "scared for his life" after his son came to live with him at the property in Ridgeway in March.

Robert Hodgson declined the offer of a police visit for fear of "inflaming" his son and no further action was taken, the court heard.

Ms Maylin said the defendant, who pleaded guilty to murder, phoned emergency services in an "agitated" state at 17:11 BST on 21 May.

"His first words were: 'I've just murdered my dad'," she said.

Image caption Robert Hodgson was airlifted to hospital but later died

The barrister said Mr Hodgson continued: "He's been wicked and evil and he deserves to go to hell. I need to be arrested. I need to go to hospital or something."

Ms Maylin said the sole police officer for the Sherborne area, who arrived at the address after about 15 minutes, found Robert Hodgson lying on the sofa where he had been attacked.

After his arrest, the defendant told police officers he had been "struggling with religion" and added his father had "turned evil on him", the court heard.

Passing sentence, Mr Justice Garnham told the defendant: "Your father took you in because you had nowhere else to go. You were not suffering from a psychiatric illness.

"You were, however, intoxicated with butane gas and experiencing hallucinations as a consequence.

"I recognise, partly after reading the letter you have written to the court, that you are experiencing genuine remorse."