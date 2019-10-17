Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Ringwood Road, outside Turbary Retail Park

A pedestrian was killed when she was hit by a motorcyclist in a crash in Bournemouth, which also left the biker seriously injured.

It happened in Ringwood Road, outside Turbary Retail Park, just after 21:30 BST on Wednesday.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s from Bournemouth, died at the scene.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Poole, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital.

The road was closed while offices examined the scene.

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage are urged to contact the force.

Insp Joe Pardy said: "From our inquiries we also believe there was a Honda Jazz in the vicinity at the time of this collision and we would be keen to speak to the occupants of this vehicle as they may be able to assist our investigation as witnesses."