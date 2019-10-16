Image copyright Google Image caption The Prayerhouse provided food and outreach services for homeless people

A church that was wrecked in a suspected arson attack is set to be demolished.

The Prayerhouse in Weymouth, Dorset, was badly damaged in a blaze which started in the kitchen in the early hours of 5 April.

Dorset Police carried out a full investigation but no arrests were made.

An application has now been submitted to demolish the building in Newstead Road which remains empty and in a poor state.

The building, which was originally used as a depot and offices for the neighbouring gasworks, has been used as a church since 1997.

The demolition application to Dorset Council has been made by the National Grid, with the works expected to take about seven weeks, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The Prayerhouse had provided food and outreach services for homeless people from the site.

Since the fire, the church's congregation has been meeting at Holy Trinity Primary School in Cross Road.