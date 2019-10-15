Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption CCTV showed raiders with a samurai sword and a bottle of ammonia

A man accused of taking part in an armed robbery plot has told a court he unwittingly drove two of the raiders to the scene.

Jonathan Oriba, 27, denies conspiring with eight others to rob Franses jewellers in Bournemouth on 14 March.

He told Southampton Crown Court the men asked to be driven from London to collect "a large amount of cannabis".

Mr Oriba, from west London, said he was unaware of the armed raid taking place while he waited in the car.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption The raiders escaped on stolen mopeds, the jury was told

A gang armed with a Samurai sword stole items worth more than £600,000 from the jewellers in Westover Road, the jury previously heard.

One man threatened to behead a store security guard while another used a bottle of ammonia to warn off passers-by.

Akil Ford, 27, of Powis Terrace, Westbourne Green, Shahid Sharif, 27, of Church Lane, Tooting, and Darrius Ingram, 26, of Oxford Gardens, North Kensington, escaped on stolen mopeds, the prosecution said earlier.

They have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob while Kalan Williamson, 26, of Chelsea, is still at large, the jury heard.

Image copyright Google Image caption Items worth more than £600,000 were stolen from Franses jewellers

Mr Oriba told the court he drove his friends, Williamson and Ingram, to Bournemouth early on 14 March.

"He [Williamson] said he and Darrius wanted to collect a large amount of cannabis," Mr Oriba said.

"He said he would give me £300 so I took the offer on."

Mr Oriba, of no fixed address, said he was aware his hired car was fitted with a tracking system and it would have been "insane" to use it to commit a crime.

He said he refused to answer police questions after his arrest in April because being an informant could put his family in danger.

Roy Headlam, defending, said: "You've seen the CCTV - the considerable force and violence. Were you afraid of these people?"

"Yes," Mr Oriba replied.

Three co-defendants - Sasha Hines, 52, and Rowan McLaughlin, 31, from Bournemouth and 29-year-old Sophie Rivers from Tooting, London - deny involvement in the conspiracy.

Rhys Gregg-Ball, 27, of Sydenham, London, has pleaded guilty to the charge.

The trial continues.