Image copyright Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images Image caption The marshal was treated by paramedics on the beach

The future of a beach motocross event is "not in question" despite a marshal being injured, organisers have said.

The volunteer marshal was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a motorbike during a practice lap at the Weymouth Motocross event on Sunday.

The man, wearing a high-visibility jacket, was seen lying on the sand being attended to by paramedics. His condition is not known.

Organisers described the incident as "traumatic" on social media.

More than 200 riders from across the country were taking part in the event hosted by Weymouth and Portland Lions Club and Purbeck Motocross Club.

Lions Club chairman Ryan Hope refused to give any details about the circumstances of how the man was injured.

"Things are being looked at and I don't think it is correct to give too much information into the incident, at the moment our focus is on the marshal who is injured and his family.

"It's a long standing event, it's months of planning and all safety measures are put in place and the future of the event is not in question."

Racing was delayed by several hours following the incident.

Image copyright Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images Image caption The man was airlifted to hospital

The annual event sees sand piled up to make a motocross course on Weymouth beach, has been held since 1984 and attracts up to 20,000 spectators.

It is described on the Weymouth Lions website as "thrilling and spectacular" and the largest event of its kind on the south coast

Dorset Police said it had no involvement in the incident.