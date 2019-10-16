Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened between Sea View Road and Moorland Way on the B3067

A driver has died in hospital after being involved in a crash with a scaffolding lorry.

The man, who was aged in his 70s, was driving a Vauxhall Astra when it collided with the Iveco flatbed lorry in Dorset on Monday morning.

He was taken to hospital from the scene on the B3067 Dorchester Road, Upton, but died on Tuesday afternoon.

The passenger in the Astra, a woman in her 80s, and the driver of the lorry, a man in his 50s, were unhurt.

Police are keen to speak to the driver of a dark-coloured Ford Fusion that was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the crash.