Dorset

Contents of Athelhampton House fetch almost £1.5m at auction

  • 10 October 2019
Athelhampton House Image copyright Duke's Auctions

The contents of a stately home in Dorset have fetched almost £1.5m at auction.

The Cooke family put the contents of Athelhampton House near Puddletown under the hammer on Wednesday following the sale of the estate.

The Grade I listed, 15th Century house and 29-acre (12-hectare) estate was bought for £7m in July by economist Giles Keating.

The auction included furniture, ornaments, chandeliers, books and rugs.

Image copyright Duke's Auctions
Image caption An oak stool estimated to sell for about £3,000 went for £26,000

Pricier items included a George II side table which fetched £75,400, and a Charles I four-poster oak bed which sold for £44,200 - more than double its estimate. A Charles I oak stool went for £33,800.

Image copyright Duke's Auctions
Image caption A George II side table attracted one the highest bids at the auction
Image copyright Duke's Auctions
Image caption A four-poster oak bed sold for double its estimate

The Tudor manor house had been in the Cooke family since 1957. Athelhampton's former owners have included a Lord Mayor of London and a Duke of Wellington.

It features in Thomas Hardy's poem The Dame of Athelhall and his short story The Waiting Supper.

Image copyright Duke's of Dorchester
Image caption The house and gardens will stay open as a visitor attraction

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites