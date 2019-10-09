Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at a property in The Esplanade in Weymouth

A man and a woman have been charged with manslaughter over the death of a 75-year-old man in Dorset.

The body of John Cornish was found at an address in The Esplanade, near Alexandra Gardens, Weymouth, on 7 September.

Aaron Brown, 38, from Weymouth, and Hannah Day, 28, of no fixed abode, have been charged with manslaughter and robbery.

They are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Ms Day has also been charged with theft and five counts of fraud by false representation.

Two men from Weymouth, aged 37 and 66, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.