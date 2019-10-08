Image copyright Dorset Traffic Police Image caption The road was closed overnight but has since reopened

A man died when the van he was driving was in collision with a lorry near Dorchester.

The crash, which involved a black Ford Transit and a white Mercedes lorry, happened on the A37 at Wardon Hill shortly before 15:00 BST on Monday.

The driver of the van, who was aged in his 70s and from Yeovil, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lorry driver was taken to hospital with injuries which police described as serious but not life-threatening.

The road was closed overnight in both directions but has since reopened.

Dorset Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant dash-cam footage to contact them.

Sgt Nikki Burt said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died at this difficult time."