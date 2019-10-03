Image copyright DWFRS Image caption Fire crews used ladders to rescue the family from inside the three-storey building

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a flat fire in Bournemouth in which a family of five were rescued.

The fire broke out in the third-floor flat in Haviland Road shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Three children and two adults rescued from the fire were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Police said the local boy was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Image copyright DWFRS Image caption The fire broke out in the third floor flat shortly before midnight on Tuesday

Dorset Police said the boy had since been released on police bail.

More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze which was contained to one flat within the block.

Dorset Police said 10 residents have been unable to return home due to fire damage.

A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.