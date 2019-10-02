Image copyright Twitter/@RobinBrexit Image caption Robin Adamson said he had not meant to offend anyone with his tweet

A Brexit Party candidate has apologised for tweets in which he suggested "EU collaborators" would be "purged" after the UK leaves the European Union.

Robin Adamson, a prospective parliamentary candidate for Bournemouth West, posted the comment after the Supreme Court ruled the government's prorogation of parliament was unlawful.

Opposition candidates said the tweets were "disturbing" and "abhorrent".

Mr Adamson said his remarks were "over the top" and has deleted the posts.

A tweet on 25 September said: "I doubt Gina Miller has any thought to what is going to happen when we Leave the EU and the purging of EU and Soros collaborators begins."

He added anti-Brexit campaigner Ms Miller "needs to enjoy her moment in the sun as it will not last". In a separate post he called Supreme Court judge Lady Hale "an EU lackey".

Prospective Liberal Democrat candidate John Nicholas, who plans to stand against Mr Adamson at the next general election, said the suggestion of pro-EU campaigners being purged was "disturbing".

Image copyright Twitter/@RobinBrexit

"This tweet could give some people licence to act in very inappropriate ways," he said.

Prospective Labour candidate David Stokes added: "The language is abhorrent - there are no collaborators."

When questioned by a BBC reporter about the language used in his tweets, Mr Adamson said: "It's over the top yes, and unacceptable."

He added he had not intended to cause offence.

Mr Adamson said he had wanted "to put it into context that there are people out there who are clearly trying to thwart the British people - and I represent the British people who wanted to leave".

Brexit Party organiser for Dorset Sadie Coulson said Mr Adamson was "new to it all" and would continue as the party's candidate.

"He has apologised and deleted the tweets and will not be so foolish again," she added.