Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at an address in The Esplanade in Weymouth

Police have arrested another man over the death of a 75-year-old in Weymouth.

The elderly man, who is believed to have died following an assault, was found at an address in The Esplanade, near Alexandra Gardens on 7 September.

A 66-year-old man, from Weymouth, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in custody.

A woman, aged 28, and a 38-year-old man who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on police bail.

A 37-year-old Weymouth man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation.

Dorset Police said further tests are being carried out after a post-mortem examination did not identify a cause of death.