Image copyright BNPS Image caption Trevor Beale pruned a Scots pine on his property and one on his neighbour's

A homeowner who cut back protected trees outside his £1.2m seaside property to increase its value has been ordered to pay almost £60,000.

Trevor Beale deliberately breached two tree preservation orders in the exclusive Sandbanks area of Dorset.

He destroyed the canopies of a Scots pine tree in a neighbouring garden and one in his own, Bournemouth Crown Court was told.

This increased the natural light on his property's rear patio, the court heard.

Three experts said the work had increased the property's value, by between £20,000 and £100,000.

Sandbanks, Poole, is one of the most desirable coastal locations in the UK, where the average property costs well over £1m.

Image copyright BCP Image caption Prosecutors said the trees were unlikely to recover

Prosecutor Tom Horder said the work on the trees was "not trivial" and the "impact is a permanent one".

"There is no suggestion these canopies are going to recover," he added.

He said increased natural light was "what people with this type of property want" as it made "a big difference to the value, saleability and potential rental income".

Defence barrister Mark Ruffell said he would not be making any mitigating remarks other than to point out that his client had pleaded guilty soon after seeking legal advice.

Judge Stephen Climie told Beale that failing to enter "even into the barest consultation" with his neighbour about the work was an aggravating factor.

He added: "You enhanced the value of what was a property of already very substantial value indeed."

The judge fined Beale £2,700, ordered him to pay costs of £15,500 and for £40,579 to be confiscated to reflect the property's increase in value.